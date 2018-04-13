UP board result 2018 likely by April end, says official

Despite delay in the evaluation of answer sheets, the UP board high school and intermediate exam results are likely to be announced between April 28 and 30, a board official said.

The official who didn’t wish to be named, said that the results were being prepared according to the state government’s directive to release them by month end so that classes can be held for Class 11 students. The marks for internal assessment and practical exams have already been entered on the prescribed form while work is on to enter the marks of written exams and is nearing completion, he added.

According to UP board Secretary Neena Srivastava, the dates for the results will be declared soon.

A total of 66.4 lakh candidates had registered for UP board examinations, out of which 36.6 lakh were in high school and 29.8 lakh intermediate. The exams were held from February 6 to March 12.

Due to the measures taken to curb cheating, 11,27,815 examinees quit the examinations, while 1,146 were caught using unfair means. A total of 136 FIRs were lodged against examinees, invigilators and centre superintendents for indulging in unfair means.

Around 1.40 lakh teachers evaluated the answer sheets across 248 evaluation centres between March 17 and 31.