UP Board schools to receive admit cards for 2020 exams by Jan 31

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:03 IST

UP Board schools will receive admit cards for the forthcoming High School and Intermediate examinations 2020 by January 31, 2020.

According to reports made available by the Board, all admit cards besides exam attendance format, list of examinee to appear at different examination centers, etc would be provided to the office of district inspector of schools (DIOS) in all the 75 districts latest by January 25, 2020 after which the same would be provided to all schools by January 31, 2020.

According to UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava, the schools will distribute admit cards to students in first week of February for which directives have been issued to all the DIOS in state.

It may be mentioned that the forthcoming 2020 High School and Intermediate examination of UP Board, scheduled to commence from February 18, 2020 onwards, will be held at 7786 examination centers in state.

A total of 56,01,034 students have got themselves registered for the forthcoming examinations including 30,33,961 students in high school and 25,67,073 students in intermediate examinations.

For ensuring a complete check on copying in the forthcoming examinations, the Board has made installation of CCTV Cameras, Voice Recorder, Router and Broadband facility in every center mandatory.

Moreover, for monitoring the examination a hitech control room is also likely to be set up in Education directorate, Lucknow for which special training would be provided to the team of officials of the department entrusted with the task of monitoring the same.