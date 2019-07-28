UP Board seeks help from other boards to keep fraudsters at bay

education

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as the UP Board, has written to 15 prominent educational boards of the country in a bid to stop fraudsters and cheaters from appearing in its board exams.

The UP Board has sought a list of students who have failed their high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examinations in the past five years as both regular and private candidates, said a senior official on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The scale of the problem that has forced it to take this step can be understood by the fact that in the 2018 exams, the UP Board cancelled registration of 83,000 candidates who were trying to use fake or fudged marksheets and certificates of different boards to appear in examinations.

The boards to which the UP Board has written include the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the National Open School (NOS) of New Delhi, the official said.

He said UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava, in the missive dated July 18, 2019 to various educational boards, has also sought a list of students who have passed class 9 and class 11 examinations through institutions affiliated to them during the past five years.

In the letter, a copy of which is in possession of HT, the UP Board secretary has said that as per the UP Board’s norms, any candidate can appear in its exams either on the basis of marksheet/certificate, registration card and transfer certificate of either having failed in class 10 and class 12 or passed class 9 and class 11.

She conceded that in the past there were instances of individuals claiming to have failed in class 10 or class 12 and trying to appear in the UP Board exams by using forged marksheets and certificates.

The letter seeks help from officials and the requisite details regarding examinees of the past five years to put a stop to this malpractice from the 2020 high school and intermediate exams of UP Board onwards by identifying such candidates trying to use forged documents.

One marksheet, many aspirants

Every year, UP Board faces the uphill task of identifying fraudsters and keeping its exams free and fair. The organised cheating network goes to audacious limits to get ineligible candidates to appear in the UP Board exams. In 2018, the board caught an attempt by a Fatehpur-based school, which had got multiple candidates registered for UP Board exams using a single marksheet.

Educational boards from

which info has been sought

CBSE, CISCE and National Open School, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Shiksha Parishad-Lucknow, UP Madhyamik Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad, Board of School Education Uttarakhand-Nainital, Bihar School Examination Board-Patna, Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh-Bhopal, Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan-Jaipur, Punjab School Education Board-Mohali, Board of School Education, Haryana-Bhiwani, Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education-Dharamshala, Jharkhand Academic Council-Ranchi, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Kolkata and West Bengal Council of Secondary Education, Kolkata.

FALL IN NUMBER OF PRIVATE CANDIDATES

Various strict measures introduced by UP Board during the past two years have resulted in a constant fall in the number of students appearing in its high school and intermediate exams as private candidates. Before these measures, 19,17,729 candidates had registered in 2015 to appear in the UP Board class 10 exam. The number was 1,02,952 in 2016 and 1,73,398 in 2017. In 2018, the number fell to 63,100 and in 2019 it came down to a mere 23,004. Similarly, a total of 1,88,106 candidates registered to appear as private candidates in the intermediate exam in 2015. The figure was 1,63,736 in 2016 and 1,79,708 in 2017. But it fell to 1,18,739 in 2018 and to 66,737 in 2019.

