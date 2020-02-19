UP Budget 2020: Lucknow to get Police Forensic University and Prerna Sthal

education

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 09:10 IST

The state capital will get a Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, a Police Forensic University and better medical facilities as the UP budget on Tuesday made fund allocations for the same.

The prerna sthal, for which Rs 50 crore was earmarked, will come up on an area of about 82 acres of land in Vasantkunj on Hardoi Road. The prerna sthal, blueprint of which is ready, will have statues of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee to inspire the youths “to work for the country,” said an official of Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on condition of anonymity.

“LDA has started preparations for it. The prerna sthal will be one of the most beautiful places of the city,” said Indu Shekhar Singh, chief engineer, LDA.

He said, “The state government wants to prepare a place that will be beneficial for people of all age groups. It will be barrier-free in which specially-abled people also would be able to roam on their wheelchairs.”

In addition, Rs 97 crore was allocated for the ‘Safe City Lucknow’ scheme and Rs 150 crore for construction of new buildings in the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court.

The state government had also allocated Rs 20 crore for the Uttar Pradesh Police Forensic University that is aimed to prepare a pool of forensic experts for police as well as to cater to public sector organisations.

Meanwhile, Rs 919 crore was allocated for the King George Medical University, Lucknow. Also, a Diabetes Retinopathy Treatment Centre will be set up at KGMU.

A neuro-sciences centre at Lohia institute, another trauma centre and expansion of OPD at Civil Hospital will bring major relief to patients.

Rs 820 crore has been allocated for SGPGI and an Advanced Diabetes and Endocrine Sciences Centre will be set up there.

The state government has allocated Rs 477 crore for Dr Ram Mahonar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. “We had proposed a neurosciences centre, Gamma Knife and also new accommodations for faculty nurses. With these proposals being okayed, there will help be better treatment,” said Prof AK tripathi, director of the Lohia institute.

Another Rs 187 crore has been allocated for the Cancer Institute, Lucknow.