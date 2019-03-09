UP Civil Court typist recruitment exam: STF nabs solver during exam

Special Task Force (STF) Prayagraj on Friday nabbed a man for appearing on behalf of the original aspirant in Civil Court Staff Centralised Typist recruitment examination.

The solver was arrested from a centre in Dhumanganj area of the city while the original aspirant was still at large. A fake UID and admit cards were recovered from his possession, ASP Navendu Kumar said.

He said acting on a tip-off the STF teams under inspector KC Rai and SI Atul Singh raided the centre at Indian Institute of Computer Education in Dhumanganj area and nabbed Hublal Yadav who was appearing for one Avnish Yadav.

Hublal from Gorakhpur told police that he had received ₹20,000 as advance to appear in place of Avnish.

Kumar said A fake UID card was recovered from Hublal along with an admit card on which mixed photograph of Hublal and Avnish was pasted to avoid being detected at the examination center.

Hublal further said he had met Avnish at a typing training institute in Gorakhpur. An FIR was lodged against Hublal under IT Act and other relevant sections at Dhumanganj police station.

