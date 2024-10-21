UP DElEd 2024 registration closes tomorrow at updeled.gov.in, direct link to register and other details here

The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh, will be closing the application window for UP DElEd 2024 on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) courses in Uttar Pradesh can submit their application forms on the official website at updeled.gov.in. UP DElEd 2024 registration will close on October 22 at updeled.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given here, (HT file image)

Candidates must note that the last date to pay the application fee is October 23, 2024, and the application form can be printed out by October 25, 2024.

For general and OBC category candidates, the admission fee ₹700, and ₹500 for SC and ST category candidates.

The application fee is ₹200 for PwD category candidates.

Worth mentioning here, the UP DElEd 2024 merit list will be prepared by the Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj, in collaboration with NIC Lucknow.

The merit list will be prepared based on the percentage scored in high school, intermediate, and graduate examinations.

UP DElEd 2024: Here’s how to submit application forms

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the admission round:

Visit the official website of UP DElEd at updeled.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the UP DElEd 2024 registration link.

Enter the credentials as asked and register.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.