e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Education

UP government indifferent towards government schools, says Priyanka Gandhi

In a tweet in Hindi, she said the government schools in the state kept serving bad quality food to the children in the schools.Read on to know more..

education Updated: Dec 11, 2019 20:41 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. (PTI file)
         

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for its “indifference” towards the government schools and its students.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said the government schools in the state kept serving bad quality food to the children in the schools.

“There have been consistent reports that the students have been served second-class mid-day meals at government schools. The purpose of the mid-day meal was to give nutritious food to children with respect.

“The main reason for this is the UP government’s indifference towards the government schools and these children,” she said.

She also shared some photos where the students were served poor quality food.

tags
top news
Live | Rajya Sabha votes on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Live | Rajya Sabha votes on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Citizenship bill protests: Army in Tripura, no internet in 10 Assam districts
Point-by-point rebuttal of Opposition charges by Amit Shah
Point-by-point rebuttal of Opposition charges by Amit Shah
CAB rectifies historic blunder, Shah to Rajya Sabha ahead of crucial vote
CAB rectifies historic blunder, Shah to Rajya Sabha ahead of crucial vote
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Rahul, Kohli take India past 200
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live: Rahul, Kohli take India past 200
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
No EMIs available: This Rs 15-crore supercar is a missile on wheels
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri LankaSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News