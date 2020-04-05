UP govt school switch to khadi uniform from this academic session

education

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 08:35 IST

Students of several UP government-run primary and upper primary schools will don khadi/handloom uniforms from the 2020-21 academic session, as part of a pilot project to promote the indigenous fabric, an official said.

To promote khadi/handloom fabric, the state basic education department has decided to use indigenous fabric for school uniforms for students in 16 blocks of 14 districts, said director-general (education) Vijay Kiran Anand.

The state basic education department has approached UP Khadi and Gram Udyog Board and Uttar Pradesh Industrial Cooperative Association Limited (Upica) to distribute uniforms free to students of Classes 1-8 in select blocks, said basic education director Sarvendra Vikram Bahadur Singh.

He said, “The UP Khadi and Gram Udyog Board was given a block each of districts Lucknow, Sitapur, Etah, Shamli, Kanpur, Moradabad, Ambedkar Nagar and Varanasi for free distribution of uniforms.”

Besides, Upica was allocated a block in districts like Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, Mau, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Meerut and Gautam Budh Nagar, he said.

Together, 14 blocks in 14 districts will be covered. Both KVIB and Upica have been allotted exclusively in five districts (one block in one district) each to supply the uniforms. In two districts, Varanasi and Ambedkar Nagar, both KVIB and Upica will provide uniforms in two blocks (covering one block each).

While Upica will cover Bikapur block in Ayodhya, Jalapur block in Ambedkar Nagar, Campierganj block in Gorakhpur, Fatehpur Mandrav block in Mau, Ahiraula block in Azamgarh, Razpura block in Meerut, Araji Line block in Varanasi, and Dadri block in Gautam Buddh Nagar; KVIB will supply uniforms in Chinhat block in Lucknow, Laherpur block in Sitapur, Avagarh block in Etah, Shamli block in Shamli, Shivrajpur block in Kanpur, Moradabad rural block in Moradabad, Kathari block in Ambedkar Nagar, and Cholapur block in Varanasi.

Last year, as a pilot project, KVIB had supplied uniforms in six blocks in four districts. This included one block each in Lucknow, Sitapur and Mirzapur and three blocks in Bahraich. This time, both Mirzapur and Bahraich have been taken off the list.

In UP government schools, boys wear brown trousers with red cheque shirts and girls brown skirts with red tops. The collars will be brown for all. As per the specifications, the uniforms will have 67% cotton and 33% polyester.