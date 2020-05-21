e-paper
UP JEE 2020 to be conducted from July 19, details here

UPJEE 2020 will be conducted from July 19 to 25. The exam was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

education Updated: May 21, 2020 14:31 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2020 will be conducted from July 19 to 25. The exam was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the last date to make corrections in the form has been extended till May 25.

According to the official notice, with this examination, seats will be alloted to the successful candidates in any of the 67 programmes in 1296 institutions in UP.

UPJEE 2020 Revised datesheet:

Group A - July 19, 2020 (09.00 AM to 12.00 PM) in all UP districts

Group E - July 19, 2020 (02.30 to 05.30 pm) in all districts of Uttar Pradesh

Group B, C, D, F, G, H, I - July 25, 2020 (09.00 am to 12.00 am)

Online Examination in the major districts of the state (variable)

Group - K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, K8 - July 25, 2020 (02.30 am to 05.30 pm)

Online Examination in major districts of the state

Candidates can check official notice on jeecup.nic.in

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
