UP PCS Results 2020: Women empowerment receives a fillip

education

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 10:36 IST

UP PCS Results 2020: The cause of women empowerment has received a fillip going by the results of the PCS-2018 exam.

Women have bagged over one-fourth of all posts on offer. As many as 41 of them made the cut as sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) and 18 were selected as Dy SPs in Uttar Pradesh. In all, 119 posts of SDM and 94 of DySP were to be filled. The results of the combined state/upper subordinate services exam, commonly known as PCS, were declared on Friday.

Records show that out of the 976 individuals selected in PCS-2018, 258 are women candidates, including 234 who reside in the state itself. Two dozen successful women candidates are residents of states other than UP, including the two toppers from Haryana. Mathura’s Jyoti Sharma was in third spot.

If all women selected in PCS-2018 are taken into account, they amount to around 26.43 per cent, an analysis of the results shows.

Records also testify that the impressive performance of women in PCS selections is no flash in the pan either. In PCS-2017 also, 281 women had tasted success against 676 posts on offer amounting to 26.77 per cent—the best in at least four PCS recruitment exams held earlier.

In PCS-2013, 122 women were selected against 654 posts on offer amounting to 18.65 per cent while in PCS-2014 also 114 women had tasted success against 579 posts available amounting to 19.68 per cent.

Likewise, in PCS-2015, 100 women had got selected against a total of 530 posts on offer, again amounting to 18.86 per cent while in PCS-2016, results of which were declared on February 22 this year, 138 women had got selection against 630 posts on offer amounting to around 21.90 per cent.

If one checks the records of UPPSC, it was in PCS-2005 that Indu Prabha Singh had emerged as the topper and it was after a gap of a decade that in 2016 Jaijeet Kaur Hora of Kanpur bagged the top rank in PCS recruitment exam.

In PCS (judiciary) exam conducted by UPPSC for recruitment of Civil Judge (Junior Division) also, women have been making impressive strides. In PCS (J)-2018, out of the 610 posts on offer, women had bagged 315. PCS (J)-2018 also saw Akansha Tiwari emerging as the topper and women had bagged five places in the top 10.