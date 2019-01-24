UP Police constable PAC 2015 results declared at uppbpb.gov.in, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced results for Reserved Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) posts for both male and female candidates on late evening, January 23. Candidates can check their results on the official site – uppbpb.gov.in. A total of 1366 candidates qualified for the posts.

The merit list in PDF files will open once you click on the result link available on the homepage.

Direct recruitment for Police Constable PAC, 2015 was conducted by UPPRPB. According to reports, the notification had announced a total of 5716 posts for PACs. The notification was issued on December 29, 2015.

UPPBPB Reserved PAC posts: Here’s how to check

Candidates can check their individual results on the website by using their registration number or date of birth

Visit the official site at uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the link on home page that read ‘Selection results for 1366 posts



Click on the link for the result you want to check- female PAC, Male PAC, open category, SC, ST category etc.

Check your name in the merit list.

Here’s the direct link to check the UP police reserved PAC posts result 2015

UP police reserved PACs Result:Select list of Female SC category:

UP police reserved PACs Result:Select list of open category

