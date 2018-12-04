UP Police recruitment 2018: Old recruitment cancelled, 2065 vacancies for fireman announced afresh, check details here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced fresh recruitment for the posts of fireman in UP fire department. A total of 2065 vacancies have been announced. The board has cancelled the old vacancy of fireman that was advertised on December 20, 2016 and January 16, 2017.

Online application for the same will begin on December 8, 2018. The last date for same is December 28. The recruitment process includes written test, document verification, physical measurement test and physical fitness test.

Check the official notification here

Beginning of application process: December 8, 2018

Last date to apply online: December 28, 2018

Last date to submit application fee: December 31, 2018

How to apply

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in

Click on ‘apply online’

Fill the required details and proceed to pay the application fee of Rs 400

Save the bank challan

Take a print out of your filled form for future reference.

All such candidates who had applied for the Fireman recruitment advertised on December 20, 2016 and January 16, 2017 and paid the requisite fee of Rs. 200, will have to pay only Rs. 200 as application fee.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 15:06 IST