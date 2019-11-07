UP schools with high-tension wires running overhead not to be made exam centres

education

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 08:57 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, has issued specific instructions to district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) across the state that no school with a high-tension power cable passing over its building will be made a centre for the UP Board’s high school and intermediate examination-2020, state education department officials aware of the development said.

The UP Board’s high school and intermediate examinations are scheduled to begin from February 18, 2020, for which, the board is expected to release the list of examination centres on November 9, the officials said.

The step comes months after 55 school children suffered burn injuries, four of them seriously, when a high-tension wire fell on a school in state’s Balrampur district. The incident occurred on July 15, when an 11,000 KV high-tension wire fell on the Vishnupur Government Primary School premises in Utraula.

Taking cognizance of the incident, all district and divisional level education department officials were ordered to undertaken an audit of school buildings to identify those having high-tension wires passing over them or having transformers installed inside or near the school premises, to shift and avoid a repetition of the tragedy anywhere in the state, officials add.

Taking the initiative further, the UP Board, has taken the decision to exclude schools having a high-tension wire passing over its premises from becoming an examination centre for its 2020 high school and intermediate exams, they explained.

The importance being given to this directive can be understood from the fact that it has been included in the board’s centre-fixation policy for exams-2020 after due approval of the state government.

Prayagraj district inspector of schools (DIOS) RN Vishwakarma confirmed the development and said that information about the schools having high-tension wires running over their premises was being collated and this information would be updated in the Board records for exam centre allotment process.