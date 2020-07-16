e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UP to conduct only final year and last semester exams, all other UG, PG exams cancelled: Deputy CM

UP to conduct only final year and last semester exams, all other UG, PG exams cancelled: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told reporters that students of other classes will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

education Updated: Jul 16, 2020 18:14 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Lucknow
(HT File)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to cancel exams of all state universities, except those of final year and last semester. The decision has been taken in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told reporters that students of other classes will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment.

All undergraduate and postgraduate exams, except those of final year or last semester, have been cancelled, the minister added.

He said the final year and last semester exams will be completed by September 30, either through offline, online or mixed mode by following set protocols.

The results of undergraduate and postgraduate classes will be declared by October 15 and 31, respectively, the UP Deputy CM said. “If any student could not appear for the last year/semester examinations, he will be given another chance. As per the convenience of the universities, another examination will be held for such students. This provision will be applicable for this academic year only,” Sharma said.

tags
top news
Grave mischief, says Sachin Pilot’s plea in high court against disqualification move
Grave mischief, says Sachin Pilot’s plea in high court against disqualification move
Portion of 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Fort area, search ops underway
Portion of 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Fort area, search ops underway
Domestic flights may reach up to 60% capacity by Diwali this year: Puri
Domestic flights may reach up to 60% capacity by Diwali this year: Puri
India gets 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
India gets 2nd consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
College director, 7 arrested after Nigerian students thrashed in Haridwar
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In