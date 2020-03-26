UPJEE polytechnic 2020 registration deadline extended, exam dates revised

education

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 11:00 IST

The Joint Entrance Exam Council has extended the last date to register for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) till April 20. The correction window will be open from April 21 to 24. Candidates who have not registered yet can do it now at jeecup.nic.in.

The dates of examination have also been extended. Now the examinations will be conducted from May 31 to June 1, 2020. Earlier the exams were scheduled on April 26 and 27.

Revised Date sheet:

Application fee:

General / OBC --- Rs. 300/- per application form + bank charges

SC / ST ----------- Rs. 200/- per application form + bank charges

Exam Pattern: UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) 2020 shall have one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions.