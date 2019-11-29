UPPCL JE answer key for electrical Trainee exam 2019 released at upenergy.in

education

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Lucknow on Friday released the answer key of Computer Based Test for direct recruitment to the post of junior engineer (trainee) electrical against the advertisement no. (03/VSA/2019/JE). Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the answer keys by visiting the official website of UPPCL at upenergy.in.

Steps to check UPPCL JE (trainee) exam answer key:

1) Visit the Oficial website of UPPCL at upenergy.in 2) Click on the link for Vavcancy/Result on top right hand of the homepage 3) Click on the link for “DOWNLOAD RESPONSE-KEY & UPLOAD OBJECTION FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR ENGINEER (TRAINEE)- ELECTRICAL” AGAINST ADVT. NO.3/VSA/2019/JE” in vacancy/results page 4) Click on view to go to the login page 5) Key in the user id, password and captch code and login 6) The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Here is the direct link to go to the login page to view the answer key of UPPCL JE exam

Candidates who did not take the exam will not be able to view questions and answers and cannot submit objections. Candidates should raise the objections through the same link. Questions to the answer key can be submitted till the third day of the start of the link.