UPPCL Recruitment 2019: 4102 vacancies announced for technician posts, check dates, eligibility, pay scale and other details here
UPPCL Recruitment 2019: 4102 vacancies have been announced for technician posts. Check all important details here. Application begins on April 1.education Updated: Mar 29, 2019 11:33 IST
UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for recruitment against 4102 vacancies for the Group C post of Technician (Lineman). There are a total of 4102 vacancies.
UPPCL Recruitment 2019 – Important Dates
Application process begins on April 1
Application process closes on April 30.
Last date of fee payment- May 1
Tentative date of Exam- May 2019
UPPCL Recruitment 2019 – Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must have passed class X with Mathematics and Science or Equivalent. They should have a certificate of NCVT/ SCVT certificate in any one of the fields below:-
i. Electrician
ii. Wireman;
iii. Lineman;
iv. Basic Knowledge of Computer.
Age Limit
Minimum Age – 18 Years
Maximum Age – 40 Years
PAY SCALE
Rs 27,200- Rs 86100 of Matrix Level 4 and other allowances
UPPCL Recruitment 2019 – Selection Process
Written Test (CBT)
Skill Test
UPPCL Recruitment 2019 – Exam pattern
Part 1
50 questions from Computer Knowledge (NIELIT of “CCC”). Each question will carry 1 marks. Negative markings include deduction of 1/4th marks for every wrong answer.
Part 2
4 sections including Technical Knowledge, General Studies & Reasoning Ability, General English and Hindi carrying a total of 200 marks. Candidates should obtain a minimum of 33.5% marks to qualify.
UPPCL Recruitment 2019 – Application Fee
General/OBC (NCL)/DFF – Rs. 1000
SC/ST (Domicile of UP) – Rs. 700
