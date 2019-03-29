UPPCL Recruitment 2019: 4102 vacancies announced for technician posts, check dates, eligibility, pay scale and other details here

UPPCL Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for recruitment against 4102 vacancies for the Group C post of Technician (Lineman). There are a total of 4102 vacancies.

UPPCL Recruitment 2019 – Important Dates

Application process begins on April 1

Application process closes on April 30.

Last date of fee payment- May 1

Tentative date of Exam- May 2019

UPPCL Recruitment 2019 – Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have passed class X with Mathematics and Science or Equivalent. They should have a certificate of NCVT/ SCVT certificate in any one of the fields below:-

i. Electrician

ii. Wireman;

iii. Lineman;

iv. Basic Knowledge of Computer.

Age Limit

Minimum Age – 18 Years

Maximum Age – 40 Years

CHECK OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION HERE

PAY SCALE

Rs 27,200- Rs 86100 of Matrix Level 4 and other allowances

UPPCL Recruitment 2019 – Selection Process

Written Test (CBT)

Skill Test

UPPCL Recruitment 2019 – Exam pattern

Part 1

50 questions from Computer Knowledge (NIELIT of “CCC”). Each question will carry 1 marks. Negative markings include deduction of 1/4th marks for every wrong answer.

Part 2

4 sections including Technical Knowledge, General Studies & Reasoning Ability, General English and Hindi carrying a total of 200 marks. Candidates should obtain a minimum of 33.5% marks to qualify.

UPPCL Recruitment 2019 – Application Fee

General/OBC (NCL)/DFF – Rs. 1000

SC/ST (Domicile of UP) – Rs. 700

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 08:59 IST