UPPRPB Recruitment 2019: Hurry, February 19 is last date to apply for jail warder post

The last date to apply for the exam to recruit jail warders (male and female) and horsemen in the Uttar Pradesh Police department is Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Aspirants who have still not applied for the exam should register by visiting the official website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB).

There are a total of 3,740 vacancies to be filled including, 3012 for jail warder male, 626 for jail warder female and 102 for horsemen.

The application fee is Rs. 400 for all category candidates. Candidates who had applied for the Male and Female Warder Direct Recruitment 2016 earlier and had paid the requisite Rs. 200 fee will have to pay only Rs. 200 (Refer to the detailed advertisement for more information).

Age limit : Applicants must be within 18-22 years of age. In case of Jail Warder post, the upper age limit of female candidates is 25 years.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 17:56 IST