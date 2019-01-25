UPPSC 2018 answer keys for prelims RFP ACR, PCS released at uppsc.up.nic.in, raise objections before Jan 30
UPPSC 2018 answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer keys of the PCS (General/Special)/ Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) exam.education Updated: Jan 25, 2019 08:24 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for the combined state upper subordinate service (PCS) preliminary examination and the recruitment exam for the post of assistant forest conservators (AFC), range forest officer (RFO) service exams on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
The UPPSC prelims answer keys for the exam are available on the website. The answer keys will be available only till January 29, 2019 after which the link will be deactivated. Candidates who had taken the exam should download the answer keys before January 29, 2019.
Candidates can raise objections against the UPPSC prelims answer key till 5 pm, January 30, 2019. Candidates can submit the objections online at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
Offline objection can also be raised. Candidates need to submit their objection separately for General Studies Paper 1 and 2 to Anju Katihar, Examination Controller, Confidential I Department, Log Seva Aayog, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh either by speed post or in person.
Click here for UPPSC official notice
Also read: Railway Recruitment: ‘23,000 job vacancies, 10% quota for EWS in railways in next 2 years’UP police constable admit card 2019 soon at uppbpb.gov.in
SSC CHSL 2019: Notification releasing on this date, check details here
First Published: Jan 25, 2019 07:34 IST