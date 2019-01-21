SSC CHSL 2019: Notification releasing on this date, check details here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification for combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam which is an intermediate level examination.

An official from the SSC central region told Indian Express, “The notification for the CHSL 2019 recruitment will be released by Friday, January 25, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website, ssc.nic.in.” The official also mentioned that the SSC CHSL notification may release on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

SSC conducts three levels of exam for recruitment. The first is computer based examination which is objective in nature. The second level is descriptive paper which is conducted in a pen-and- paper mode. The third stage includes skill test or typing test.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 20:30 IST