UPPSC Assistant Registrar Recruitment Exam 2014 results declared at uppsc.up.nic.in

education

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:08 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has finally declared results of written test of Assistant Registrar Recruitment Exam 2014 conducted for the Uttar Pradesh State Universities (centralised) Services.

UPPSC secretary Jagdish informed that 68 candidates have been declared successful for interview round against 20 posts on offer.

The written exam for the recruitment was conducted in Lucknow on March 19-20, 2017 in which 445 candidates had appeared, he added.

Jagdish said the results have been pasted on the notice board of UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj and made available on the commission’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in. He further said that details regarding marks attained, cut-offs etc would be available under Right to Information Act 2005 once the final result of the recruitment exam gets declared.

Here is the direct link to check results of written test of Assistant Registrar Recruitment Exam 2014.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 11:08 IST