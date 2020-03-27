e-paper
UPPSC Computer Assistant exam date postponed

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the computer assistant recruitment exam in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 5,2020.

education Updated: Mar 27, 2020 11:35 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC announced the postponement of exam through a notice which is available on the official website. Moreover, candidates who are qualified to appear for the main exam have to send a hard copy of their duly filled application form to the commission. The last date to submit the application form has also been extended from March 26 to April 19.

The online application form can be downloaded from the official website of UPPSC. The hard copy of the duly filled application form has to be sent to the commission’s office. 

