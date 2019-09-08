UPPSC declares PCS (Mains)-2017 results, 2029 eligible for interview round

education

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam (Mains)-2017, commonly known as PCS (Mains)-2017.

A total of 2029 candidates have been declared successful for a total of 676 posts in the exam and are eligible to appear in the interview round that is set to begin from September 16, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

The result declaration finally brought a year-long wait of the candidates to an end.

In the selection process, there are two types of posts for which there would be no interviews.

UPPSC secretary Jagdish informed that there would be no interviews for the posts of District Horticulture Officer class 2 (Grade 1) and District Horticulture Officer class 2 (Grade 2) as the provision of interviews has been done away in the recruitment guidelines of these posts.

“Selections on these posts would be made based on the written exams itself, “ he added.

The results have been made available on the official website of the commission--http://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

The commission has made clear the details like individual marks and category wise cut-offs would however be declared later after the final results are declared.

The PCS (Mains)-2017 results have been declared almost 14 months after the exams.

PCS (preliminary)-2017 was held on September 24, 2017, at 982 centres spread across 21 districts of the state. a total of 4,55,297 candidates were registered for the exam. Out of these 2,46,654 candidates appeared in it. The results of preliminary examination was declared on January 19, 2018. The 12,295 successful candidates appeared in the mains held at Prayagraj and Lucknow between June 18 and July 7, 2018.

PCS 2017 has a total of 676 posts of 27 different types including 22 posts of Deputy Collector, 90 posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police, 97 posts of Block Development Officer and 114 posts of Naib Tehsildar among others.

