UPPSC Dental surgeon results declared, check details here

UPPSC officials informed that the results have been made available by the commission at the notice board at the UPPSC headquarters and on its official website.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2019 17:49 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
UPPSC has declared the results of Dental Surgeons Recruitment 2018. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of Dental Surgeons Recruitment 2018 conducted for the UP Department of Medical, Health and Family Welfare. Out of the available 595 vacancies, 535 candidates have been selected by the commission in this direct recruitment process, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

Even after the recruitment process, 60 posts have gone vacant owing to the lack of adequate qualified candidates, he added.

For the 595 posts of dental surgeons, the interviews were conducted by the commission at its headquarter in Prayagraj between October 16 and October 25, 2019. Out of which, 300 posts were for unreserved category while 160 were reserved for the Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates, 124 for scheduled Castes (ST) and another 11 posts for scheduled tribes (ST), he explained.

Post interviews, 535 candidates have been selected based on their merit, the secretary said.

Meenakshi Pal secured the first rank in the selections while Payal Saini and Mahendra Mohan secured second and third ranks respectively, he added.

Around 30 posts of OBC, 20 posts of SC and 10 posts of ST categories remained vacant after the selection process. We have recommended that these vacant posts be carried forward to the next recruitment process, Jagdish shared.

UPPSC officials informed that the results have been made available by the commission at the notice board at the UPPSC headquarters and on its official website uppsc.up.nic.in, he added.

UPPSC secretary said that a separate notification would be issued by the commission for the selected candidates having ‘provisional’ denoted against their names to submit their documents for verification to the commission.

