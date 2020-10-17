e-paper
UPPSC LT Teacher social science result 2020 declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, here's how to check

UPPSC LT Teacher social science result 2020 declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, here’s how to check

Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can check their results online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Oct 17, 2020
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC LT Teacher social science result 2020.
UPPSC LT Teacher social science result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday declared the results of Assistant Teacher Trained Graduate Recruitment 2018 (LT Grade Teacher) for Social Science (Male branch) on its official website.

The commission conducted the Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Category) Male / Female Branch Examination 2018 on July 29, 2018.

The commission conducted the Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Category) Male / Female Branch Examination 2018 on July 29, 2018.

The recruitment examination was held to fill 926 vacancies for Social Science teachers in Men’s Branch, out of which 462 are for unreserved category, 250 for OBC, 196 for SC and 18 vacancies for ST.

According to the official notice, the results for 924 vacancies have been declared, while the results of two seats - 1 unreserved category and 1 OBC - has been withheld due to the pending court cases.

UPPSC LT Teacher Social Science Result 2020:

 

How to check UPPSC LT Teacher Social Science Result 2020:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Result of Advt. No. A-1/E-1/2018, Trained Gragduate (L.T. Grade, Male/Female Branch) Exam 2018, for the post ASSISTANT TEACHER SOCIAL SCIENCE (MALE BRANCH)”

The UPPSC LT Teacher Social Science Result 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your results

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

