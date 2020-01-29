e-paper
UPPSC PCS exam 2017 final marks released at uppcs.up.nic.in

The commission had also released a press statement regarding the final marks on its official website. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 29, 2020 13:08 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPPSC PCS exam 2017 final marks. (Screengrab)
UPPSC PCS exam 2017 final marks. (Screengrab)
         

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final marks of Combined State Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2017 on January 28, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check and download their final marks online at uppcs.up.nic.in on or before February 4, 2020.

The commission had also released a press statement regarding the final marks on its official website.

Here’s the direct link to check and download the final marks Combined State Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2017.

How to check the final marks:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download Final Marksheet for COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES [P.C.S.] EXAMINATION-2017 under advt. no. [A-2/E-1/2017]’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.The final marks will appear on the display screen

6.Download the document and take its print out for future reference.

