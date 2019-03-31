UPPSC Recruitment 2019: Hiring of Computer science graduates with pay scale over Rs 1 lakh, check details, direct link to apply here

UPPSC Recruitment 2019: A big opportunity for computer/ software engineers has come up.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for recruitment of Programmer and Computer Operator. Graduates and postgraduates (in computer science) can apply for the posts online.There are a total of 16 vacancies. The registration process is going on.

Check details here:

IMPORTANT DATES:

Registration starts on- March 28

Last Date for Receipt of Examination Fee On-line in the Bank: 24/04/2019

Last Date for registration: 28/04/2019

Eligibility:

Programmer (State Agriculture Production Mandi Parishad)

Pay scale - Rs. 15,600 - 39,100/ Grade Pay- Rs. 5,400/-

Essential Qualification: B.E (Computer Science or related Subject) or equivalent higher qualification from a recognized University/Institution or M.C.A/M.Sc (Computer Science related Subject) from a recognized University/Institution or Second Class Bachelor degree from a recognized University with ‘B’ level Course Certificate from DOE.

Qualification: Working Knowledge of Unix/Open source software/Windows NT/Oracle and other RDBMS packages/programming languages.

Programmer Grade-I Finance (Income- Expenditure) Department

Pay Scale- Rs. 56,100/- 1,77,500/-Pay Matrix Level-10

Essential Qualification: (i) B.E/ B.Tech (Computer Science) Degree from a recognized Institute / University or M.Sc (Computer Science Degree from recognized Institute/University or Graduate and ‘B’ level Certificate (equivalent to M.C.A) from DOEACC (NIELIT)

. (ii) Complete Knowledge of software development in C/C-Fox Pro RDBMS, Oracle/Ingress/Sybase, D.B/Z etc. in DOS/Unix/Windows active environments.

(iii) Exposure to networking platforms like Novell and Windows NT. (iv) Complete Knowledge of office automation packages and internet.

Qualification: A candidates who has (i) Served in Territorial Army for a minimum period of two years or (ii) Obtained ‘B’ Certificate of National Cadet Corps shall others things being equal, be given preference in the matter of direct recruitment.

Programmer Grade-2 Statistical Agriculture and Crop Insurance)

Pay Scale- Rs. 9,300/-34,800/ Grade Pay Rs. 4,600/-

Essential Qualifications:- (i) Bachelor’s degree from a University (established by law in India or a qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent there to.

(ii) Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from a recognized Institute/University or “A” level certificate from the Department of electronics (D.O.E), Government of India.

(iii) Good knowledge of Software Development like C/C Fox Pro, RDBMS as Oracle/Ingress/Sybase, DB/2 etc. in DOS/Unix/Windows environment.

(iv) Exposure to environment of any Networking Operative System.

(v) Complete knowledge of Office Automation Packages and Internet.

Preferential Qualification: A candidates who has (i) Served in Territorial Army for a minimum period of two years or (ii) Obtained ‘B’ Certificate of National Cadet Corps shall others things being equal, be given preference in the matter of direct recruitment .

Computer Grade ‘’B’ (UP Public Service Commission)

Pay Scale- Rs. 5,200/- 20,200/-Grade pay Rs. 2,800/-

Essential qualification: (i) Graduate Operator degree with diploma in Computer Science or Graduate degree with certificate from D.O.E. Service

(ii) Knowledge of Data Entry in Hindi and English on different Software in Dbase/Unix/Window as M.S. Office/ Lotus/Smart suit etc.

(iii) Knowledge of networking Exposure on Novell and Windows NT.

(iv) Speed of 25 words and 40 words per minute in Hindi and English typing. Preferential Qualification: A candidate who has (i) Served in Territorial Army for a minimum period of two years or (ii) Obtained ‘B’ Certificate of National Cadet Corps shall others things being equal, be given preference in the matter of direct recruitment.

Selection Process

For the posts of Programmer, Programmer Grade-1 and Programmer Grade-2 the selection will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in written examination and for the posts of Computer Operator Grade-B, the selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in written examination and Hindi-English typewriting. The Centre of Examination, decided by the Commission, will be intimated to the candidates by means of their eAdmission Certificate. The no. of Districts/centres may be increased/ decreased according to final number of applications received in the office of the Commission.

AGE LIMIT

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2019 i.e. they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1979 and not later than July 1, 1998.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 16:42 IST