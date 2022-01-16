UPSA decries UP govt's order banning fee hike

The Unaided Private Schools Association (UPSA), in a press release, claimed that many private schools in Uttar Pradesh have expressed displeasure over the state government decision preventing them from increasing fees to give relief to the parents in the prevailing pandemic situation.

Private schools are in disagreement over the decision of non-increase in fees, reads the press statement sent by the UPSA president, Anil Agarwal.

"The government should reconsider its decision and take it back immediately," he said on behalf of the association.

"Fees of private schools have not been increased for the last three years during the Corona period. In the last two years, it was accepted by the school fraternity, as the employment of people was affected in lockdown. But in the current year, the situation remained normal, and the Corona infection this year is under control," said Agarwal, managing director of St Joseph's group of education that has a chain of schools in the state capital.

He said, "When discussions were done with concerned authorities on the issue, they stated that if you are not increasing fees, then do not increase the salary also. This decision is creating a lot of displeasure among the teachers and employees since they are getting the same salary for the last three years now. "

"No lockdown of any kind has been imposed; no business is affected. It has also been said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that there is nothing to worry about but there is a need to be alert and take precautionary measures," Agarwal said in a press release.

"But even after that, it was announced suddenly that there would be no increment of fees in private schools. The decision has put a big question mark on the livelihood of teachers and employees, working in private schools because if there is no increase in fees, there will be no increase in their salary," said Agarwal on behalf of the school association.

"Due to Covid-19, schools have suffered a lot financially as the number of children studying in schools has declined because admissions were rare in pre-primary and primary sections in schools. All the necessary arrangements were made for online education. Due to this, a huge expenditure was incurred by the schools. Despite that, the decision has been taken not to increase the fees for the session 2022-23, which is wrong, baseless, not justified," said Agarwal, on behalf of UPSA.

The Uttar Pradesh government this January banned schools from increasing fees across all the boards for the upcoming academic session (2022-23) because of the prevailing pandemic situation. The schools were asked to continue to charge fees as per the 2019-20 session.

Additional chief secretary, secondary education, Aradhana Shukla, through a letter dated January 7, had issued directives to all private schools across the state in this regard.

“All schools in the state, affiliated with CBSE, ICSE or UP Board, will not be allowed to increase fees for the academic session 2022-23. The schools will only be allowed to charge fees which were applicable in the year 2019-20,” the officer said.

As per the letter, the officer has also warned strict action against schools violating the order by increasing the fee. The decision was taken in the interest of parents to save them from the inconvenience caused due to the hike in school fees, education department officials said.

