e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

UPSC Assistant Hydrogeologist Result 2019 declared at upsc.gov.in, check list of shortlisted candidates

UPSC Assistant Hydrogeologist Result 2019: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of Computer based test for the recruitment of Assistant Hydrogeologist in Central Ground Water Board (CGWB).

education Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:20 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of Computer based test for the recruitment of Assistant Hydrogeologist in Central Ground Water Board.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of Computer based test for the recruitment of Assistant Hydrogeologist in Central Ground Water Board.(upsc.gov.in)
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of Computer based test for the recruitment of Assistant Hydrogeologist in Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Ministry Of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. The computer based recruitment test for Assistant Hydrogeologist was held on October 20, 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their result on UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Here is the direct link to check the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates.

The candidates whose roll numbers have been provisionally shortlisted will be called for an interview only if they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for the job.

The recruitment process is to select 50 Assistant Hydrogeologist in Central Ground Water Board, Ministry Of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Note: Visit the official website of UPSC for latest news and updates on the exam.

tags
top news
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
In debate over Delhi water quality, Paswan’s challenge to Arvind Kejriwal
In debate over Delhi water quality, Paswan’s challenge to Arvind Kejriwal
BJP to ask Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi
BJP to ask Kejriwal to drink water collected from 500 places in Delhi
Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?
Can Mayank Agarwal do a Don Bradman in Kolkata?
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno celebrates fourth anniversary with 6.5 lakh customers
Oppo Reno 3 is coming soon with these important upgrades
Oppo Reno 3 is coming soon with these important upgrades
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Congress MPs attack Modi govt over electoral bonds
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News