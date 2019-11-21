UPSC Assistant Hydrogeologist Result 2019 declared at upsc.gov.in, check list of shortlisted candidates

education

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:20 IST

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of Computer based test for the recruitment of Assistant Hydrogeologist in Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Ministry Of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. The computer based recruitment test for Assistant Hydrogeologist was held on October 20, 2019.

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their result on UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. Here is the direct link to check the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates.

The candidates whose roll numbers have been provisionally shortlisted will be called for an interview only if they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for the job.

The recruitment process is to select 50 Assistant Hydrogeologist in Central Ground Water Board, Ministry Of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

Note: Visit the official website of UPSC for latest news and updates on the exam.