UPSC CAPF (ACs) Exam 2019 today. Admit card to be treated as movement pass in Kashmir, download till 4 pm

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the examination of central armed police force (CAPF) ACs 2019 today, August 18, 2019. The exam will be conducted all over the India including Jammu and Kashmir.

The exam will be conducted across 41 exam centres in India. According to a report by PTI, candidates who will appear in the Kashmir centre can use their admit cards as movement pass so that they do not face any difficulty in reaching the exam centres.

“Admit cards of candidates appearing for CAPFs (Assistant Commandants) examinations on August 18, 2019 shall be treated as movement pass to enable aspirants reach the examination venue,” a statement from the Jammu and Kashmir administration read.

“Candidates who have not been able to download their admit cards shall reach the examination centers with valid id proofs/cards to allow them to sit in the examination,” it further added.

If you have still not downloaded the admit card for UPSC CAPF (ACs), you can download it now. The link to download the admit card is available till 4 pm today, August 18.

Earlier on Friday, divisional commissioner of Jammu- Kashmir, Sanjeev Verma, had convened a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and officers concerned to review arrangements for Central Armed Police Force (ACs) Examination 2019.

“A threadbare discussion was held regarding various arrangements, issues to ensure fair and smooth conduct of the examination. The meeting was informed that all the arrangements for conducting exam are in place,” an official statement said.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 10:02 IST