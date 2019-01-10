Declared: UPSC CAPF written exam result 2018 announced at upsc.gov.in

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the result of written exam to recruit Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces CAPF (ACs). The CAPF AC written examination was held on August 12, 2018.

Candidates can check their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Here is the direct link to check the CAPF AC exam result 2018.

Candidates who have cleared the written examination will be called for Physical Standards Test/Physical Efficiency Test and Medical Standards Tests.

The call letter for Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) & Medical Standards Tests (MST) will be sent to the candidates before February 12, 2019. In case, any candidate does not receive the call letter by this time, he/she should contact the HQ, DG, Sashtra Seema Bal on Telephone No /FAX No 011-26104291 and e-mail ID adrectt.ssbdel@nic.in and UPSC through letter or FAX immediately.

Candidates who have cleared the exam need to register themselves online and fill detailed application form (DAF)and submit scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation etc. through the Commission’s Website http://www.upsc.gov.in. DAF will be available on the Commission’s website from January 14-28.

Candidates who clear the Physical Standards/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests will be called for interview. The final merit list will be made on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the Written test and interview/personality test.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 15:26 IST