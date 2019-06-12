UPSC CDS (II) notification released. Download PDF, link to apply here
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II exam today, on June 12 . The application process has also begun today and will conclude on July 8 , 2019.education Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:50 IST
Candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. Find a direct link to apply, below.
There are a total of 417 vacancies which includes
Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100
Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala—Course 45
Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying) 32
Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras)—225
Officers Training Academy, Chennai—26th 15
The online Applications can be withdrawn from July 15 to 22 till 6 pm.
Earlier, with the CDS (I) exam 2019, 417 vacancies were filled of which the result was declared in the month of April, 2019.
Aspirants are required to check eligibility conditions and instructions before applying for the exam, exclusively through the website www.upsconline.nic.in. Brief instructions for filling up the online application form have been given in the notification.
Candidates shall be issued an e-admission certificate three weeks before the commencement of the examination and will be available on the official website.
Here’s the direct link to apply for UPSC CDS (II) 2019
