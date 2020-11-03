e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC CDS (II) OTA final results 2019 declared, check merit list here

UPSC CDS (II) OTA final results 2019 declared, check merit list here

UPSC CDS (II) OTA final Results: UPSC on Monday declared the final results of Combined Defence Services (CDS) II, 2019 exam for admissions to Officers Training Academy. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

education Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 11:18 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC CDS (II) OTA 2019 final results declared
UPSC CDS (II) OTA 2019 final results declared
         

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday declared the final results of Combined Defence Services (CDS) II, 2019 exam for admissions to Officers Training Academy. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. A total of 241 candidates have qualified the examination.

The merit list carrying a total of 241 candidates includes 174 candidates who cleared the exams for Officers Training Academy, Chennai for 112th short service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and 67 candidates who cleared the exams for Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 26th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.

“The list of 112th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s),” the official notice reads.

The marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days.

Parveen, Prateek Kumar and Md Anisur Rahman have bagged the top three positions in OTA exam for men and Aditi V Parida, Simran Kaur Gill and Yashasavi Raje have bagged the top three ranks in OTA exam for women.

Check merit list here

top news
‘Last decade was to ensure basic facilities, this will fulfil all aspirations’, says PM Modi at Forbesganj rally
‘Last decade was to ensure basic facilities, this will fulfil all aspirations’, says PM Modi at Forbesganj rally
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
Nitish Kumar will never become CM again after November 10: Chirag Paswan
LIVE: 19.26% voter turnout till 11am in 2nd phase of Bihar assembly polls
LIVE: 19.26% voter turnout till 11am in 2nd phase of Bihar assembly polls
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
‘India stands with Austria’: PM Modi tweets condolences over Vienna terror attacks
‘India stands with Austria’: PM Modi tweets condolences over Vienna terror attacks
French airstrikes kill over 50 Al Qaeda-linked jihadists in Mali
French airstrikes kill over 50 Al Qaeda-linked jihadists in Mali
First phase of Malabar exercise starts today: All you need to know
First phase of Malabar exercise starts today: All you need to know
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In