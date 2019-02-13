UPSC CISF (AC) LDCE 2019 admit card released, here’s how to download

UPSC CISF admit card 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the exam to recruit assistant commandants (executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) from the departmental candidates.

The candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card by visiting UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the admit cards by clicking here.

The tentative number of vacancy is 10, as notified by UPSC.

UPSC Selection Process: Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Written Examination, Physical and Medical Standard Tests or Personality/Interview.

The exam will be conducted on March 3, 2019.

Note: Please visit UPSC’s official website for latest news and updates.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 16:09 IST