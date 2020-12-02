e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants recruitment 2020: Online registration begins at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link

UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants recruitment 2020: Online registration begins at upsc.gov.in, here’s direct link

UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at upsc.gov.in on or before December 22, 2020, until 6pm.

education Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants recruitment 2020.
UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants recruitment 2020.(Screengrab )
         

UPSC CISF Assistant Commandants recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday invited online applications for the recruitment of CISF Assistant Commandants (Executive) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position online at upsc.gov.in on or before December 22, 2020, until 6pm.

“Candidates are also required to route a hard copy of the online-submitted application through proper channel to the CISF authorities at the address: Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi110003, for verification and onward transmission to the Commission,” reads the official notice.

According to the official notification, the commission will conduct a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2021 on March 14, 2021 for the recruitment of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies, out of which, 18 are for general category, 3 for SC, and 2 for ST. However, as per the notice, the number of vacancies advertised are tentative in nature.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
SpiceJet to provide logistical support for Covid-19 vaccine delivery
China imports Indian rice for the first time in decades: trade officials
China imports Indian rice for the first time in decades: trade officials
Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Adityanath’s visit
Not easy to shift Film City from Mumbai: Sanjay Raut on Adityanath’s visit
New NATO report suggests measures to counter ‘China’s growing importance’
New NATO report suggests measures to counter ‘China’s growing importance’
6 of family killed as car collides with truck in Telangana
6 of family killed as car collides with truck in Telangana
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers Protest LIVEDDC pollsFarmers’ protestCyclone BureviDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In