UPSC Civil Services Exam toppers: Most candidates third time lucky, humanities rule the roost

Twelve women. Four men. Eleven from humanities. Eight engineers. One medical student. The top four ranks were all cornered by women. Four candidates succeeded in their very first attempt while one candidate cleared the exam in the fifth attempt. (File)

These were some of the main findings of an analysis by the government of the 20 candidates who topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2022, whose results were published on May 23.

The top four ranks were all cornered by women. Four candidates succeeded in their very first attempt while one candidate cleared the exam in the fifth attempt. Seven of the 20 candidates succeeded in their third attempt while five pulled it off after four attempts.

Women on top

UPSC exam rules permit general category candidates to appear up to six attempts and OBC candidates up to nine times. ST/SC candidates have no such limits.

In terms of age, 10 candidates between 25 and 27 triumphed while five each from 21-24 and 28-29 passed the exam.

The 2022 UPSC Civil Services exam was topped by Ishita Kishore, a B.A.(Hons.) graduate from the University of Delhi B.COM graduate from DU. Garima Lohia, a B.Com student of Delhi University, secured the second rank and IIT Hyderabad B.Tech graduate Uma Harathi N came third.

The highest number of toppers (five) among the 20 candidates hail from Uttar Pradesh followed by Bihar and Delhi with three. Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir had two toppers each and the rest hail from and Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Assam.

A prestigious exam

UPSC Civil Services continues to be one of the most prestigious exams in India because its toppers land powerful bureaucratic posts such as Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS) and Indian Foreign Services (IFS).

The preliminary examination was conducted on June 5, 2022 and more than 11,00,000 candidates applied. Of these, 5,13,192 candidates actually appeared and 13,090 candidates qualified for appearing in the Written (Main) Examination held from September 16-25 2022. For the subsequent interview/personality test, 2,529 candidates made the cut.

The Union Public Service Commission declared the Final Result of Civil Services Examination (CSE)-2023 on 23rd May, 2023. A total of 933 candidates (613 men and 310 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to 23 services.