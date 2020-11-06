e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020 timetable released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020 timetable released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Mains Timetable: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for civil services main examination 2020, on its official website at upsc.gov.in

education Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:55 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPSC Mains Timetable 2020 released
UPSC Mains Timetable 2020 released(HT File)
         

UPSC Mains Timetable: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for civil services main examination 2020, on its official website at upsc.gov.in. UPSC main exam will begin from January 8 and will conclude on January 17, 2021. The exam will be held for five days.

The exams will be held in one shift on the first day and in two shifts on rest of the days. The first shift exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be held from 2 to 5 pm.

The paper 1 essay will be held on January 8 in first shift. The paper 2- general studies I, II, III and IV will be held on January 9 and 10 in two shifts daily. The paper 1 on Indian Language and English will be held on January 16 in first and second shifts, respectively. The optional paper 1 and 2 will be held on January 17 in first and second shifts, respectively.

Click here for UPSC Mains Timetable

UPSC has also released the detailed application form (DAF) for candidates who are eligible to appear for civil services main exam. The DAF (CSM) will be available on the website of the commission until November 11, 2020, until 6 pm.

top news
Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh
Delhi: Bursting or selling firecrackers could attract fine of up to Rs1 lakh
Joe Biden’s hold on race tightens as Donald Trump hopes for court victory
Joe Biden’s hold on race tightens as Donald Trump hopes for court victory
‘It’d be at the back of his mind’: Waugh on Kohli’s approach against Aus
‘It’d be at the back of his mind’: Waugh on Kohli’s approach against Aus
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
US Elections 2020: Biden ahead, Trump down but not out; what next?
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In