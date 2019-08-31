UPSC Civil services main exam admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download

education

Online admit card for Union Public service commission (UPSC) civil services (Main) examination 2019 is out and candidates can download the same from the official website at https://upsc.gov.in/

Here is the direct link to download the UPSC admit card for candidates.

Around 8 lakhs candidates had appeared this year for the prelims examination on July 7. Out of which about 12,000 have qualified for the mains. The UPSC civil services (Main) examinations will begin on September 20 and conclude on September 29, 2019.

Here is how to download the UPSC civil services (Main) examination admit card from UPSC’s official website:

1. Visit the official website: https://upsc.gov.in/

2. Click on the link given on What’s New section on the home page to download admit card

3. Read the instructions carefully

4. After reading the instructions, click yes on the end of the page

5. Enter the required details

6. Key in your login credentials and submit

7. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

8. Download and take its print out

In case, the photograph is not printed or not visible on the admit card, candidates must carry two identical photographs (one for each session) along with a proof of identity such as voter ID card, Aadhaar card, etc. to the venue of the examination along with the undertaking.

The written examination will consist of 9 papers of which two papers will be of qualifying in nature. Marks thus obtained by the candidate in the mains examinations, including both written as well as an interview, would determine their final ranking.

The candidates who will qualify the mains will be shortlisted for an interview which will carry 275 marks. Finally, the selected candidates will fill administrative positions including IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS and IRTS respectively.

