UPSC CMS Result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday declared the results of combined medical services written examination on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

education Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 08:51 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday declared the results of combined medical services written examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the merit list available at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC had conducted the combined medical services exam on October 22. Candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for the interview/personality test. They will have to fill the detailed application form (DAF)from November 24 to December 4 online.

The schedule for UPSC CMS interview will be released in the due course of time.

“The candidates can access the marks-sheets after keying in their Roll Numbers and date of birth. The printed/hard copies of the marks-sheet would, however, be issued by UPSC to candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope,” the official notice reads.

How to check UPSC CMS Result 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the CMS Result link

A PDF fille will open that will have the merit list

Look for your roll number in the merit list.

