UPSC Combined Defence Services 2019 final results declared at upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

UPSC has declared the final results of the Combined Defence Services examination on its official website, here’s how to check.

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 14:12 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services examination.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services examination.
         

Union Public Service Commission has released the final results of the Combined Defence Services examination on Monday, November 25, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the SSB interview can check their results online at, upsc.gov.in.

According to the official notification released on November 25, 2019, “The following are the lists, in order of merit of 129 (82+44+03) candidates who have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in February, 2019 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 148th Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 207 F (P) Course.”

“The Commission had recommended 2726, 1609 and 643 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy respectively,” reads the notice.

UPSC CDS final results: 

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Final results: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019,’ appearing under ‘What’s new’ section

3.On the webpage, click on the link available to check the results

4.UPSC CDS final result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

5.Scroll down and look for your result

6.Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

