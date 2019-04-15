UPSC CSE 2018 mark sheet out. Topper Kanishak Kataria scored 55.3% with 1121 out of 2025, check score cards of toppers here

Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC) has released the mark sheet of the candidates who have cleared the UPSC civil services exam 2018. The final result for UPSC civil services exam 2018 was declared on April 5, 2019.

Candidates can check their scores at the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC topper Kanishak Kataria has scored 1121 marks out of 2025 which is 55.3% of the total marks. Kanishak is a candidates under SC category and has secured top position by scoring 942 marks in main written exam and 179 in personality test round.

Second topper Akshat Jain scored 1080 marks out of 2025 in the UPSC CSE exam 2018. He scored 882 marks in the main written exam and 198 in personality test/ interview.

Third topper Junaid Ahmad scored 1077 out of 2025. He scored 893 marks in main written test and 184 in personal test/ interview.

Candidates can check the UPSC score cards of the successful qualifiers

