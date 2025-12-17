UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Bondi Beach Shooting, H1B Visa, Brown University & more

Daily Quiz 1. The SHANTI Bill aims to boost investments in which sector?

A. Artificial Intelligence

B. Nuclear Power

C. Quantum Computing

D. Offshore wind

2. Authorities in Sri Lanka plan to arrest which former cricketer on corruption charges relating to his time as petroleum minister?

A. Duleep Mendis

B. Arjuna Ranatunga

C. Sanath Jayasuriya

D. Hashan Tillakaratne

3. Former law secretary Raj Kumar Goyal recently assumed charge of which

statutory body? A. Comptroller and Auditor General

B. Chief Election Commissioner

C. Chief Information Commissioner

D. None of these

4. An expert panel constituted by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to frame a long-term roadmap for curbing vehicular pollution in Delhi-NCR held its first meeting. Who is the chairman of this panel?

A. Sunita Narain

B. Vinai Kumar Saxena

C. Dr Randeep Guleria

D. Prof Ashok Jhunjhunwala

5. The VB–G RAM G Bill has been brought in by the Centre to replace the ... Fill in the blanks.

A. Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)

B. Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)

C. Right to Education Act, 2009

D. National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013

6. The Supreme Court has questioned the authorities of which state government as to why the entire audio tape containing material alleging complicity of its former chief minister in the ethnic riots was not sent for forensic examination?

A. Chhattisgarh

B. Assam

C. Jharkhand

D. Manipur

7. Russia’s central bank has initiated a $230-billion lawsuit in a Moscow court against which Belgium-based financial depository that holds the bulk of its frozen foreign assets, escalating tensions over the EU’s plans to use Russian assets to support Ukraine?

A. Euroclear

B. SWIFT

C. Clearstream Banking

D. Bank of International Settlements

8. Which country has decided to cover all out-of-pocket expenses related to childbirth next year, as authorities try to incentivise more young couples to have children? (The country’s population dropped for the first time in decades in 2022 and has continued to slide through to 2024.)

A. Russia

B. China

C. South Korea

D. Germany

9. Which pro-democracy media tycoon in Hong Kong was found guilty on all three charges in his national security trial, a verdict that rights groups said marked the death knell for press freedoms in the Chinese financial hub?

A. Jack Ma

B. Joseph Lau

C. Li Ka-shing

D. Jimmy Lai

10. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a charge sheet against Lashkar-e Taiba (LeT) and its proxy in connection with the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. What is the name of LeT’s proxy organisation?

A. Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)

B. Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)

C. Al-Badr

D. The Resistance Front (TRF)