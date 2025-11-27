UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Hong Kong, Trump, China, Arunachal, Tata Sierra, Nationa Milk Day, Smriti Mandhana

Daily Quiz 1. Israel’s government has approved a proposal to bring all the remaining 5,800 Jews from this Indian region, commonly referred to as Bnei Menashe, over the next five years. Which region? upsc file image

A. South

B. Gangetic plains

C. Northeast

D. Western coast

2. Which company is set to enter India’s fast-growing pet food market with a brand called HappyFur?

A. Dabur

B. Johnson & Johnson

C. Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting

D. HUL

3. Tata Motors has revived which brand recently, 22 years after it was discontinued because of low demand?

A. Indica

B. Sierra

C. Nano

D. Estate

4. Whose comments that South Africa wanted to make the Indian cricket team “grovel” has ignited a controversy?

A. Off-spinner Simon Harmer

B. Vice Captain Aiden Markram

C. Captain Temba Bavuma

D. Coach Shukri Conrad

5. Talks are underway for a possible $2.8 billion uranium-supply deal for India’s nuclear reactors with Cameco Inc of Saskatchewan province.

Cameco is based in which country? A. Brazil

B. Denmark

C. Canada

D. Chile'

6. In the context of Google’s push to get customers to adopt its TPUs for AI workloads in their own data centres, what does “TPU” stand for?

A. Tensor Processing Unit

B. Trusted Performance Utility

C. Training Protocol Unit

D. Tri-Parallel Unit

7. The phone call between Yuri Ushakov, a foreign policy adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and which US official was leaked to media

recently? A. Jake Sullivan

B. Steve Witkoff

C. Anthony Blinken

D. Victoria Nuland

8. Markapuram, Madanapalle, and Polavaram are three new districts of which state?

A. Andhra Pradesh

B. Telangana

C. Tamil Nadu

D. Kerala

9. In the world of stocks, what is a “rights issue”?

A. A mandatory dividend that companies must pay to all shareholders

B. A legal notice issued to investors before delisting

C. An offer allowing existing shareholders to purchase additional shares, usually at a discount, before they are offered to the public

D. A regulatory penalty imposed for violating disclosure norms

10. Why is November 26 observed as National Milk Day in India?

A. It marks the launch of Operation Flood in 1970

B. It celebrates the birth anniversary of Dr. Verghese Kurien, the architect of India’s White Revolution

C. It commemorates the founding of the National Dairy Development Board D. It marks the day India became the world’s largest milk producer