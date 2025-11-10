UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: IndiGo, Mahindra Electric Automobile, ISPRL, Aruna Asaf Ali, Basavaraj Bommai

Daily Quiz 1. Under Section 108 of the Indian Evidence Act, a person who has not been heard of for how many years is presumed to be dead? UPSC file image

A. 25

B. 7

C. 14

D. There is no such provision

2. Who has made history by becoming the first Indian para archer to be selected for the country’s able-bodied compound team?

A. Rakesh Kumar

B. Harvinder Singh

C. Sheetal Devi

D. Jyoti Baliyan

3. The Indian Air Force (IAF) recently operated two special flights to bring back Indians who recently crossed into Thailand from Myawaddy in Myanmar, where they were allegedly … Fill in the rest from the options below.

A. Caught in crossfire between rebel groups and the army

B. Detained for illegal gold mining activities

C. Forced into working in cyber scam centres

D. Participating in an unauthorised pilgrimage across borders

4. Who, the first woman to serve as Speaker of the US House of Representatives, announced recently that she will step down at the next election?

A. Kamala Harris

B. Nancy Pelosi

C. Elizabeth Warren

D. Hillary Clinton

5. Billionbrains Garage Ventures is the parent of which stock broking firm?

A. Upstox

B. Angel One

C. Zerodha

D. Groww

6. Mediation efforts between InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the operator of India’s largest airline IndiGo, and Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd over the use of which trademark has failed?

A. 6E

B. SkyDrive

C. Fly High

D. XUV

7. Which tournament, started in 1895, is the oldest hockey tournament in India?

A. Durand Trophy

B. Kuppuswamy Naidu Trophy

C. Beighton Cup

D. Cooch Behar Cup

8. The construction of strategic crude oil storage facilities is managed by which special purpose vehicle that is wholly owned by the Oil Industry Development Board, under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas?

A. Oil Storage and Logistics Corporation of India (OSLCI)

B. Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL)

C. National Hydrocarbon Infrastructure Limited (NHIL)

D. Petroleum Assets Management Authority (PAMA)

9. Which freedom fighter was Delhi’s first mayor?

A. Acharya Kripalani

B. Subhadra Joshi

C. Lala Hansraj Gupta

D. Aruna Asaf Ali

10. Three of the four politicians below served as civic heads before becoming chief ministers of their states. Who did not?

A. Manohar Joshi

B. Basavaraj Bommai

C. Devendra Fadnavis

D. MK Stalin

Answers 7 Sheetal Devi 3. Forced into working in cyber scam centres

4. Nancy Pelosi

5. Groww

6. 6E

7. Beighton Cup

8. Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL)

9. Aruna Asaf Ali

10. Basavaraj Bommai