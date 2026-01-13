UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Iran, ISRO, Vande Bharat, BMC, The Raja Saab, Kohli, Toxic, Vijay, Jana Nayagan & more

Daily Quiz 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently attended the three-day Somnath Swabhiman Parv at Gujarat’s Somnath Temple. The event commemorates which historic episode associated with the temple?

A. The completion of the post-Independence reconstruction of the Somnath Temple in 1951

B. The first recorded attack on the Somnath Temple in January 1026

C. The signing of the treaty between the Princely State of Junagadh and the

Government of India

D. The launch of the coastal pilgrimage circuit connecting Dwarka, Somnath, and Porbandar

2. A little over a year since they came together in what was seen as a dream athlete coach combination, double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has parted ways with which Czech javelin legend? have parted ways. The decision was announced by Chopra’s newly launched Vel Sports Management through a press release.

A. Jan Zelezny

B. Uwe Hohn

C. Klaus Bartonietz

D. Vítězslav Veselý

3. Which guitarist and singer, an essential member of the Grateful Dead helped found the sound of the San Francisco counterculture of the 1960s and kept it alive through decades of endless tours and marathon jams, died recently at the age 78? A. Jerry Garcia

B. Rory Gallagher

C. Bob Weir

D. Gary Moore

4. Born in 1960, he was declared crown prince in 1967. But he left Iran before his father was forced out, heading to the US to train as a fighter pilot. He studied political science at university. From exile, he has garnered support in the diaspora, including Iranians in the US, with his criticism of Iran’s rulers and calls for change. Who’s he?

A. Ebrahim Raisi

B. Hassan Rouhani

C. Reza Pahlavi

D. Mir-Hossein Mousavi

5. Where is the Satish Dhawan Space Centre located?

A. Chandipur, Odisha

B. Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu

C. Thumba, Kerala

D. Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

6. India’s citizenship framework draws sharp distinctions based on date of birth and parental citizenship. Those born in India before July 1 of which year are citizens by birth?

A. 1950

B. 1987

C. 2004

D. 1947

7. Why is January 11 celebrated as National Unity Day in Nepal?

A. It commemorates the adoption of Nepal’s federal constitution in 2015

B. It celebrates the declaration of Nepal as a republic in 2008

C. It is the birth anniversary of Prithvi Narayan Shah, the 18th century rules who unified around two dozen smaller states into a greater Nepal

D. It honours the victory over British forces at the Battle of Sindhuli

8. Masoud Pezeshkian is the president of …?

A. Iraq

B. Iran

C. Afghanistan

D. Bangladesh

9. Why is Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov in the news?

A. He was named the UN Secretary-General to succeed António Guterres

B. He was elected President of Bulgaria

C. He accepted the role of UN Ambassador for Climate Change

D. He has been appointed to lead US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace to oversee the peace process and next phase of ceasefire implementation in Gaza

10. What record did the Vanavolu–Vankarakunta stretch of NH-544G, part of the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor, achieve recently?

A. The longest cable-stayed highway bridge constructed in the country

B. The longest stretch of highway opened to traffic in a single inauguration

C. The longest continuous bituminous concrete paving in a 24-hour period

D. The largest number of toll plazas commissioned on a single corridors