UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Mamata Banerjee, ED, Iran, IPAC, ICE, Sharjeel & more

Daily Quiz 1. The Enforcement Directorate has sent a fresh extradition request to the UAE regarding ... app co-founder Sourabh Chandrakar, who was first detained in Dubai in 2024 but was subsequently released, asking authorities in the West Asian country to “provisionally arrest” him so that the process to bring the alleged mastermind of a ₹6,000 crore illegal betting syndicate can begin. Fill in the blank.

A. Dani Data

B. PokerBaazi (NGT)

C. RummyCircle (DPCC)

D. Mahadev

2. The motion for the removal of Allahabad high court judge, justice … …, was never admitted in the Rajya Sabha on account of being “defective”, the Lok Sabha speaker’s office has told the Supreme Court. Fill in the blanks.

A. Yashwant Varma

B. GR Swaminathan

C. JB Pardiwala

D. CV Nagarjuna Reddy

3. The air force chiefs of Pakistan and which other country held talks on a potential pact covering the sale of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to the latter, Pakistan’s military said. Which country is this?

A. Nepal

B. Sri Lanka

C. Bangladesh

D. Afghanistan

4. The producers of which actor-politician film Jana Nayagan on Wednesday deferred its January 9 release after a court reserved its judgment on their petition against the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) delay in issuing a censor certificate?

A. Vijay

B. Kamal Haasan

C. Pawan Kalyan

D. Chiranjeevi

5. Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has become the highest-earning Hindi film ever with a net India collection of over ₹831 crore. The top position was earlier occupied by which film?

A. Jawan

B. Pushpa 2: The Rule

C. Pathaan

D. Dangal

6. The Election Commission on Wednesday served notice to Nobel laureate Amartya Sen at his ancestral residence at Bolpur in West Bengal’s Birbhum district to address a discrepancy in his voter enumeration form. What is the discrepancy?

A. A mismatch between his EPIC number and Aadhaar linkage

B. The age difference recorded between him and his mother (flagged as less than 15 years) in the electoral roll

C. An incorrect declaration of his citizenship status

D. Incorrect classification of his constituency and polling booth

7. Which scientist at the forefront of next-generation diagnostic and therapeutic strategies for cancer has won the GD Birla Award for Scientific Research 2025, one of India’s most prestigious honours for scientists?

A. Professor Bushra Ateeq

B. Professor Suman Chakraborty

C. Professor Shubha Tole

D. Dr GD Yadav

8. The Indian Army will mark the 150th anniversary of the national song Vande Mataram, which was at the centre of a political row in Parliament recently, by organising military band performances in 18 locations across the country, and one of the places where the military bands will perform will be ... in West Bengal where Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was born. Fill in the blank.

A. Krishnanagar

B. Serampore

C. Naihati

D. Barrackpore

9. A new team led by ambassador-designate … …, a close aide of President Donald Trump, is expected to be in place at the US embassy in India by next week, with the focus on rebuilding bilateral relations that have witnessed unprecedented strains in recent months. Fill in the blanks.

A. Sergio Gor

B. Mike Pompeo

C. Stephen Miller

D. Tim Scott

10. Earlier this week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned which move would effectively signal the end of NATO?

A. France pulling out of NATO’s integrated command structure

B. A US takeover of Greenland

C. NATO admitting Ukraine without unanimity

D. The UK refusing to honour Article 5