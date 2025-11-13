UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Patanjali Ayurved, Booker Prize, Nithari Killings, Delhi AQI, Delhi Air & more

Daily Quiz 1. For which novel has Hungarian-British writer David Szalay won the Booker Prize recently? UPSC quiz image

A. ‘Flashlight’

B. ‘Audition’

C. ‘Flesh’

D. ‘The Rest of Our Lives’

2. Holding that the fundamental right to commercial speech does not grant a licence to defame, the Delhi high court has directed which company to take down in 72 hours its Chyawanprash commercial branding rival products as “dhokha (deception)”?

A. Baidyanath

B. Patanjali Ayurved

C. Dabur

D. Dr Morepen

3. What is the full form of UAPA?

A. Unaccounted Assets (Penalisation) Act

B. Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

C. Unconstitutional Activities (Protection) Amendment

D. Unauthorised Actions (Prohibition) Act

4. The King’s Baton Relay is held prior to the beginning of which sporting event?

A. Royal Regatta World Series

B. Boxing World Cup

C. Military World Games

D. The Commonwealth Games

5. Who is the president of the Indian Olympic Association?

A. PT Usha

B. Narinder Dhruv Batra

C. Ajay Singh

D. Anju Bobby George

6. The … killings, which came to light in 2006, horrified the nation after skeletal remains of several children were found in a drain behind the Noida home of businessman Moninder Singh Pandher. Recently, the court acquitted Pandher’s domestic help in the last of the criminal cases linked to the killings. Fill in the blank with the name of the village where this took place.

A. Sector 18

B. Devla

C. Shahberi

D. Nithari

7. Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck is …? Fill in the blank from among the options below.

A. The king of Bhutan

B. UN Special Envoy for Himalayan Affairs

C. Crown Prince of Thailand

D. The name of the current Dalai Lama

8. Gelephu Mindfulness City, an economic hub and special administrative region, is coming up in which country?

A. Nepal

B. Bhutan

C. Sri Lanka

D. Myanmar

9. The Bezbaruah Committee was set up in 2014 to look into which issue?

A. Farmer suicides in Maharashtra

B. Police recruitment process

C. Concerns of people from the North-East living in other parts of the

country

D. Women’s safety in urban areas

10. Tata Trusts has inducted which former Titan Co Ltd chief executive on the board of Sir Dorabji Tata Trusts?

A. Bhaskar Bhat

B. CK Venkataraman

C. Neville Tata

D. Venu Srinivasan

Answers ‘Flesh’ Patanjali Ayurved Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act The Commonwealth Games PT Usha Nithari The king of Bhutan Bhutan Concerns of people from the North-East living in other parts of the

country

10. Bhaskar Bhat