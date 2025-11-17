UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz:

Daily Quiz 1. Why has Milan prosecutor Alessandro Gobbis opened an investigation into events during the 1990s siege of Sarajevo? UPSC file image

A. To determine whether Italian peacekeepers illegally supplied weapons toBosnian forces

B. To uncover a financial scandal involving misuse of humanitarian aidduring the Balkan wars

C. To identify Italians who may have paid to ‘play war’ and kill defenceless civilians for fun

D. To investigate claims that Italian journalists staged battlefield footage for international media

2. Which wildlife sanctuary, covering over 31,468 hectares of pristine forest in the West Singhbhum district and home to some of the world’s finest Sal trees, has the Supreme Court directed the Jharkhand government to formally notify, making it the first sanctuary in India to be declared on the Court’s direction?

A. Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary

B. Hazaribagh Wildlife Sanctuary

C. Palamau Wildlife Sanctuary

D. Saranda Wildlife Sanctuary

3. The Supreme Court last week rejected the Tamil Nadu government’s plea objecting to Karnataka government’s proposed ... dam project on the Cauvery River, holding that the state’s challenge to the preparatory process was “premature” at this stage. Fill in the blank.

A. Linganamakki

B. Harangi

C. Hemavathi

D. Mekedatu

4. During the Supreme Court hearing on the investigation into the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash of June 2025 that killed over 250 people, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the probe was being conducted in accordance with international civil aviation norms and that there existed a “clear regime” under the ICAO conventions. What is the full form of ICAO?

A. International Committee for Air Operations

B. International Civil Aviation Organization

C. Investigation and Control of Aviation Operations

D. Investigative Council for Air Oversight

5. What did the Supreme Court suggest last week as a starting point for India’s transition to electric mobility, one that would not burden the common man and could set the tone for a larger shift toward cleaner transport?

A. Banning high-end luxury vehicles powered by petrol and diesel

B. Replacing VIP car fleets of government departments with electric

vehicles

C. Mandating that luxury hotels and corporate campuses use only electric

shuttle carts

Nov 17 7

D. Introducing a rule that all new high-end sports utility vehicles (SUVs)

must meet stricter emission norms before sale

6. Why is the Malayalam book ‘Bandhitharude Ormakurippukal’ (’Memoirs of the Incarcerated’) in the news?

A. Because a state-appointed committee recommended the book forinclusion in Kerala’s prison-literature archive after reportedly receiving exceptional reviews from literary scholars.

B. Because the Kerala State Film Development Corporation announced that it is considering funding a documentary based on the book’s themes of incarceration and political dissent.

C. Because the Kerala High Court has directed the state government to decide within three months on granting permission to publish the book written in jail by a person convicted under UAPA.

D. Because a prominent Malayalam publishing house claimed that advance copies of the manuscript were leaked online, prompting a copyright dispute with the author’s family.

7. Which country last week handed over eight cheetahs to India for the country’s next phase of Project Cheetah, according to a statement by the Rashtrapati Bhawan?

A. Kenya

B. Botswana

C. Tanzania

D. Namibia

8. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the market regulator, has recommended introducing a new ‘offer document summary,’ a concise, standardised version of the DRHP. What does DRHP stand for?

A. Draft Red Herring Prospectus

B. Document on Risk and Hedging Practices

C. Detailed Regulatory Hiring Proposal

D. Draft Report on Holding Patterns

9. In recent commentary, critics have used the acronym TACO in reference to Donald Trump. Recently, it was used again in the context of his changing stance on the immigration of skilled workers into the US. What does TACO mean?

A. Trump avoids clear outcomes

B. Trump argues constantly online

C. Trump always chickens out

D. Trump attempts clever one-liners

10. What is the name of the current president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF)?

A. Kalyan Chaubey

B. Bhaichung Bhutia

C. Praful Patel

D. Subrata Dutta

Answers To identify Italians who may have paid to ‘play war’ and kill defenceless civilians for fun

2. Saranda Wildlife Sanctuary

3. Mekedatu

4. International Civil Aviation Organization

5. Banning high-end luxury vehicles powered by petrol and diesel

6. Because the Kerala High Court has directed the state government to decide within three months on granting permission to publish the book written in jail by a person convicted under UAPA.

7. Botswana

8. Draft Red Herring Prospectus

9. Trump always chickens out

10. Kalyan Chaubey