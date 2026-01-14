UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Trump, Iran, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, NEET-PG, Kohli, Chahal, Pakistan & more

Daily Quiz 1. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (Isro) first mission of the year failed on Monday after the PSLV carrying an earth surveillance satellite and 15 other payloads went off track after lift-off, in a fresh setback to the workhorse launch vehicle. What does PSLV stand for?

A. Payload Support Launch Vehicle

B. Planetary Systems Lift Vessel

C. Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle

D. Propulsion Systems Lift Vehicle

2. The ... ..., formerly presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, have no overlap or direct correlation with the Academy Awards. After being sold in 2023 to Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions, a part of Penske Media, these awards are voted on by around 400 people. The Oscars are voted on by more than 10,500 professionals. Fill in the blanks.

A. The Golden Globe Awards

B. Motion Picture Guild Awards

C. Hollywood Critics Prize

D. Tony Theatre Awards

3. Why did the case of Ariha Shah figure in the recent meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz?

A. It concerns the extradition of an Indian student accused of financial fraud in Berlin B. It involves a scientist who finds herself in a disputed India–Germany research project

C. It involves a tennis player seeking clearance to represent India internationally

D. It concerns the custody and welfare of an Indian child taken into German foster care, which India has been diplomatically seeking to resolve

4. US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor has said that India would soon be part of a flagship American initiative to build a secure and resilient global supply chain for semiconductors and AI technology. What is the initiative called?

A. Allied AI Corridor

B. Digital Supply Alliance

C. Silicon Peace Pact

D. Pax Silica

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the youngsters to rid the nation of colonial-era education policies and move towards achieving the goal of developed India. “We have to undo the sins from 200 years ago when .…... introduced an education system that instilled a sense of slavery in our people…,” he said at the concluding session of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue. Fill in the blank.

A. (Thomas) Macaulay

B. (William) Bentinck

C. (Thomas) Munro

D. (Robert) Clive

6. Two suspected cases of a deadly virus detected at AIIMS Kalyani have raised concerns in West Bengal. The virus, which is commonly found in fruit bats, is transmitted to humans and animals through contaminated saliva and urine. Death may occur in 70 per cent of the cases. Which virus is this?

A. Marburg

B. Hendra

C. Nipah

D. Zika

7. Mattel has launched a new product designed to make its iconic doll more inclusive. The company recently unveiled an autistic … to help a broader range of children “see themselves” represented in toys. Fill in the blank.

A. Bratz

B. Skipper

C. Barbie

D. Polly

8. In the context of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), what common achievement links Nandani Sharma, Issy Wong, Deepti Sharma, and Grace Harris?

A. They were the most expensive players in a WPL auction

B. They are the highest run-scorers for their respective teams

C. They have each captained a WPL franchise to a title

D. They are the only players to have taken a hat-trick in the tournament

9. US prosecutors have opened an inquiry threatening a “criminal indictment” against the ... ..., its chairman Jerome Powell revealed, denouncing new “threats and ongoing pressure” from the administration of President Donald Trump. Fill in the blanks.

A. Treasury Department

B. Federal Reserve

C. Securities Commission

D. Financial Oversight Board

10. India’s clean energy ministry has granted renewable energy developers extra time and allowed them to invoke “force majeure” for delays caused by Supreme Court restrictions on overhead power transmission lines in the habitat of which endangered bird in Rajasthan and Gujarat?

A. The Black-necked Crane

B. The Himalayan Monal

C. The Great Indian Bustard

D. The Indian Skimmer