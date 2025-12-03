UPSC Daily Current Affairs Quiz: Winter Session, Parliament, SIR, Vande Mataram, Russia, Putin, Ukraine War & more

Daily Quiz 1. According to an official directive from the Department of Telecommunications, cellphone makers and importers must pre-install which cybersecurity app on handsets for sale in India within 90 days?

A. Digi-Shield

B. GovScan

C. Cyber Suraksha

D. Sanchar Saathi

2. Which slang term, describing online content designed to elicit anger and drive internet traffic, has been crowned 2025 word of the year by the Oxford University Press?

A. Click-fare

B. Rage bait

C. Anger-click

D. Outrage hook

3. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Shafat Ahmed Shangloo, an accused wanted in the December 1989 kidnapping of … … Fill in the blanks.

A. Mehbooba Mufti

B. K Doraiswamy

C. Rupaiya Sayeed

D. Tek Chand Sharma

4. The Delhi high court on Monday asked the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to consider the objections of parents of Major Mohit Sharma, who was killed in a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir, while granting certification to which film?

A. ‘Dhurandhar’

B. ‘Chhaava’

C. ‘Deva’

D. ‘Haq’

5. Neiphiu Rio is the chief minister of which state?

A. Meghalaya

B. Nagaland

C. Sikkim

D. Arunachal Pradesh

6. Infamous Nazi doctor and war criminal … …, known as the “Angel of Death” for his barbaric human experiments, openly lived in Argentina for years despite authorities knowing his true identity, a newly declassified trove of intelligence files has revealed. Fill in the blanks.

A. Carl Clauberg

B. Josef Mengele

C. Aribert Heim

D. Adolf Eichmann

7. Why was British lawmaker and former minister Tulip Siddiq, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s niece, in the news recently?

A. She was sentenced in absentia to two years in prison by a Bangladesh court in a corruption case

B. She was appointed Shadow Foreign Secretary in a Labour Party reshuffle.

C. She renounced British citizenship

D. She received Bangladesh’s highest civilian award

8. What position does Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hold?

A. Secretary-General of the United Nations

B. President of the World Bank

C. Executive Director of UNICEF

D. WHO Director-General

9. The inaugural edition of this sports league started on Monday, with teams Lucknow Leopards and Chennai Super Warriors asserting their dominance on the opening day. Name the league.

A. Indian Squash and Racket League (ISRL)

B. Indian Paddleball Championship (IPC)

C. The Indian Pickleball League (IPBL)

D. Indian e-Sports League (IeSL)

10. For the first time in 15 years, the Abu Dhabi season finale will feature a three-way title fight in Formula 1. Which of the following drivers is NOT part of that three-horse championship race?

A. Max Verstappen

B. Oscar Piastri

C. Lando Norris

D. Charles Leclerc